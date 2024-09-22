Bengali Film Industry Hairdresser Attempts Suicide, Accuses 11 Members Of Harassment In Explosive Note

Bengali film industry's senior lady hairdresser tried to attempt suicide by trying to kill herself after she accused 11 members of the Hairdressers Guild of harassment. In an explosive note she wrote on September 21, she made several serious allegations against them. Later, a complaint was filed at Haridevpur police station in West Bengal. She was rescued by her daughter and was taken to MR Bangur Hospital in Tollygunge.

According to India Today, the female hairdresser had even poured kerosine oil on her. Reportedly, she was suspended for three months by the Guild on May 1, 2024. Currently, she is undergoing treatment.

The senior hairdresser mentioned in her note that, "I was suspended for three months from May 1 but even then, I was not allowed to work properly. I could not fulfil my family responsibilities properly, so I am forced to commit suicide. Committee members of my guild are responsible for this."

While the reason behind her suspension has not been revealed, the report further stated that the hairdresser had been vocal for a long time, advocating for free and fair election at Hairdressers Guild.

"She became a political target by the authorities and was being harassed in every way. Initially, she was suspended for three months, but when her suspension was over, she was repeatedly interrupted at her work in different ways. She was not being allowed to get good work in industry," added the source.

Earlier, the hairdresser also approached Swarup Biswas, a TMC leader and president of the Federation of Cine Technicians’ Workers of Eastern India (FCTWEI) seeking a solution; however, she received no relief.

Further, the report stated that the hairdresser had managed to get work in a Bengali movie, but was later removed from the team, which prompted her to take this extreme step.