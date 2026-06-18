'Being Single Is Overrated': Did Gurleen Pannu Accidentally Reveal Kusha Kapila Is Dating Someone?

Did Gurleen Pannu Accidentally Reveal Kusha Kapila Is Dating Someone? |

Gurleen Pannu and Kusha Kapila share an adorable camaraderie, but a moment from Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia's Double Date has left viewers wondering whether Gurleen accidentally hinted that Kusha is no longer single. A comment made during the episode quickly caught the attention of fans.

Throughout the show, hosts Angad and Neha were seen indulging in playful and romantic banter. Reacting to their chemistry in a light-hearted manner, Gurleen remarked, "As a single person representation on this panel." She then paused briefly before adding, "And, her also," while pointing towards Kusha.

Another moment that sparked curiosity was Kusha's take on singlehood. When asked, "What is the best and worst part of being single?" Kusha wrote on her board, "Being single is overrated." She further added, "If you have a chance be coupled up."

As the conversation shifted to relationships, Kusha shared her thoughts on having a partner. She said, "It's always lovely to have somebody in your life, of course it's great and you should be enough for yourself, but you should have somebody in your life. Warna sab kuch bhot khokhla sa lagta hai na."

The remarks have now left viewers speculating about Kusha's relationship status, with many wondering whether the content creator may have subtly hinted at being in a relationship.

Kusha's recent remarks have reignited speculation about her love life. According to multiple media reports and social media discussions, the content creator has been rumoured to be dating comedian Anubhav Singh Bassi, although neither of them has confirmed the relationship publicly. The rumours first gained traction after the two were spotted together on several occasions and later intensified when Bassi appeared in photos from Kusha's birthday celebrations.

Before the dating buzz, Kusha was married to Zorawar Singh Ahluwalia. The former couple tied the knot in 2017 and announced their separation in June 2023 after nearly six years of marriage. In a joint statement, they described the decision as mutual, stating that despite their love and shared history, their lives had evolved in different directions. Kusha later revealed that the news became public sooner than they had planned after reports of their court visit surfaced in the media.