'Being judged over 'success' is mentally disturbing,' says Suniel Shetty

New Delhi: He has been in the industry for three decades now and has had his share of hits and misses. Suniel Shetty says that an actor is judged according to his success, which can be mentally disturbing.

Suniel, 59, made his Bollywood debut in 1992 with Balwaan. He was later seen in films such as Sapoot, Hu Tu Tu, Krodh, Hera Pheri, Dus, Kaante, Border, Gopi Kishan and Chup Chup Ke among many others.

Talking about living the fastpaced life in Bollywood can be mentally exhausting, Suniel said. "It is not the pace or the effort that is exhausting. It is people around judging you all the time. Success and failure means so much. You're judged according to your success which is mentally very disturbing," said Suniel.