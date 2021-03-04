Suniel Shetty lodges police complaint against Balaji Films for 'fake' film poster

According to news agency PTI, Shetty had filed the complaint at the Versova police station on Wednesday after a fake film poster featuring him, to which he is not associated, was shared by the producers of the company. Reportedly, the incident came to light after the poster found its way on social media platforms.

The actor has termed the production house's act as a "complete fraud".

Senior inspector at the Versova police station, Siraj Inamdar, said, "We have received the complaint, but no FIR has been filed yet and no one has been called for recording statement. We are conducting our investigation."

Correction: The earlier version of this copy mentioned Suniel Shetty has lodged a police complaint against Ekta Kapoor's production company, which the actor clarified isn't true. We have rectified our error.