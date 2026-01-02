 Beauty OTT Release: Where To Watch Ankith Koyya And Nilakhi Patra Starrer Online?
The film is about a middle-class father, Narayan, whose world turns upside down when his college-going daughter, Alekhya, disappears after getting involved in a complicated romance with Arjun, a pet trainer; the film follows Narayan's desperate search, testing the family's bonds as they uncover the messy truth behind her vanishing act.

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Friday, January 02, 2026, 03:28 PM IST
Beauty is a romantic drama film starring Ankith Koyya as Arjun and Nilakhi Patra as Alekhya, among others. The Telugu film is made on the deep relationships of family members, trust, and love that last forever. The film is based on themes of unconditional parental love, the father-daughter bond, and the vulnerability of teenage girls in modern society.

Beauty: Streaming details

The Telugu film is now premiering on ZEE5. It is directed by J S S Vardhan and written by RV Subramanyam. The film is produced by Adidhala Vijaypal Reddy and Umesh Kumar Bansal under the banner of Vanara Celluloid, Zee Studios, and A Maruthi Team Product. Shrie Saikumaar Daara has done the cinematography, and the background score and soundtrack were composed by Vijai Bulganin.

What is Beauty all about?

The streaming platform has shared the trailer of the film on X and wrote, "A love story that turns into a mystery… 💔Beauty Trailer is here! Get ready for #Beauty Premieres 2nd January."

Cast and characters

The film features Ankith Koyya as Arjun, Nilakhi Patra as Alekhya's father, Vasuki Anand as Janaki, Alekhya's mother, Prasad Behara, Nithin Prasanna as CI Imran, Murali Gaud, Nagendra Medida, and Nanda Gopal, among others.

