'Baseless, Defamatory': Amruta Khanvilkar Breaks Silence On Separation Claims With Himanshu Malhotra, Warns Of Legal Action

Amruta Khanvilkar Issues Legal Warning Over Separation Claims | Photo Via Instagram

Actress Amruta Khanvilkar has issued a legal warning against content circulating online about her personal life and reports about her marriage to actor Himanshu Malhotra. This comes days after reports stated that the couple had been living separately for around a year and a half, although they have not taken any legal steps to formally end their marriage.

Amruta Khanvilkar Issues Legal Warning Over Separation Claims

The statement, issued by her legal team on Amruta's Instagram handle and effective August 10, 2026, described certain claims as 'baseless and defamatory' while cautioning individuals and digital platforms against spreading unverified information.

"While the right to freedom of expression is respected, any misuse of such freedom to publish, circulate or share defamatory statements, rumours, unverified allegations or misleading information concerning Ms. Amruta Khanvilkar will be taken seriously," the statement read.

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The statement alleged that some of the material is defamatory and/or violates Amruta's privacy.

The legal team also said that such instances are being monitored and documented for possible legal recourse.

Amruta and Himanshu first met on the sets of the reality show India's Best Cinestars Ki Khoj in 2004. Their friendship eventually turned into a relationship, and after being together for several years, the two tied the knot in January 2015 in Delhi.

Over the years, both Amruta and Himanshu have established themselves in the entertainment industry through their respective work. Amruta was recently seen in Taskaree: The Smuggler's Web and Tu Yaa Main, while Himanshu appeared in Kesari Veer and Rana Naidu Season 2.