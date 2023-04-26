Barkha Bisht confirms divorce with Indraneil Sengupta, calls it ‘toughest decision of life’

After 13 years of marriage, TV actress Barkha Bisht and Indraneil Sengupta are finally going their separate ways. The couple, who had been living separately for the past two years, have decided to end their marriage.

Barkha Bisht confirmed the news in a latest conversation with ETimes, where she revealed that the divorce is expected to come through soon.

Here's what she said

"This has been one of the toughest decisions of my life," said Barkha Bisht.

Although the actress refused to divulge any details about the reasons behind the split, she did mention that her daughter Meira is her top priority.

The couple has an 11-year-old daughter who will undoubtedly be the focus of their attention as they navigate this difficult period.

Most of us may know how Barkha Bisht and Indraneil Sen Gupta fell in love. Their encounter on the sets of Star Plus show ‘Pyar Ke Do Naam… Ek Radha Ek Shyam’ turned into love and they got married in 2008 after dating for few years.

The news of their troubled marriage first surfaced in early 2021 when they were reported to be living separately.

Barkha's career

On the professional front, Barkha Bisht seems to be keeping herself busy with interesting projects in the OTT space. She also mentioned that she is open to good projects in TV and films.

The actress made her debut in the television industry with Kitni Mast Hai Zindagi and has appeared in several TV shows such as Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Pyar Ke Do Naam…Ek Radha, Ek Shyam, Chandragupta Maurya. Sajan Ghar Jaana Ha, Naamkaran and others.

She has also appeared in movies like Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Rajneeti, PM Narendra Modi, Ami Shubhash Bolchi, and more.

The news of Barkha Bisht and Indraneil Sengupta's divorce has left their fans and followers saddened.

However, it is heartening to see Barkha Bisht prioritizing her daughter and continuing to work on her career despite this challenging phase in her personal life.