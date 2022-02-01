'I did smaller roles, but they were substantial enough': Indraneil Sengupta on working in 'Aranyak' and 'Human'

Indraneil Sengupta’s transition from modelling to acting has been quite dynamic. After becoming the face of multiple brands and starring in music videos, he took over the telly world with Pyaar Ke Do Naam…Ek Radha, Ek Shyam. He has worked primarily in Bengali cinema and has featured in Hindi films like 1920, Kahaani, Satyagraha, Calendar Girls, and Mulk, to name a few.

Indraneil says he became a model by chance and then gradually switched to acting as a logical progression. He describes his journey in Bollywood to have been satisfactory so far but wishes it was better. “I am happy with whatever I have done till now, and considering the times we are in, with the advent of OTT and the kind of contemporary cinema that is being made, the future looks promising,” he says.

When asked if he encountered any bummers along the way, he shares, “At times you are shortlisted, and you’re all excited, but finally, you don’t get the job. That’s disappointing, but it’s a part of our profession, and we get used to it.”

With a career spanning over 20 years, Indraneil asserts that he never chased stardom but rather wanted to be a good actor. “I always keep trying to improve myself. Yes, at times, you feel someone has got more success than you even though you know he/she is undeserving, but I’ve never envied anyone’s success or riches. I envy talent.”

Indraneil, who essayed the role of antagonist Milan Damji in Sujoy Ghosh’s 2012 film Kahaani, didn’t really manage to make an impact despite the film being a success. Addressing the same, he explains, “I never expected Kahaani to turn my world around. It went on to become a huge success, and I am happy to be a part of such a great movie. That’s it. Yes, if there would have been a sudden surge of work for me, I’d have definitely loved it. But it didn’t happen, and I was not disappointed because I was not expecting too much.”

Years later, he made a significant comeback on OTT through shows like Aranyak and Human. Although they were smaller roles, he auditioned for them despite not being as meaty as one would hope for. “Right now, my priority is to be a part of projects with good content, work with good makers and good actors, and be associated with good platforms. I did smaller roles, but they were substantial enough. I am glad I have been noticed and appreciated for them. As long as my acting is appreciated, I am happy,” he states.

After working on all three platforms and carrying an envious amount of work experience, Indraneil picks cinema as the one closest to his heart for its bigger canvas. “Cinema depicts a story in a time-efficient manner for the viewer. The whole experience is something you can’t get from other media,” he adds. That being said, he wishes to stick to OTT as well since both these platforms give creative satisfaction and help him grow as an actor.

The actor prefers to maintain a low profile publicly. “If my work is worthy enough to be covered by the media, it will be. Or else, it’s not good enough. Simple. Even on social media, I post what I like. I don’t create content for the people, and I don’t rely on the number of likes. My work is for public consumption, not my life,” he concludes.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, February 01, 2022, 07:30 AM IST