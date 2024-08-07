Bangladeshi Actor Shanto Khan, His Producer Father Selim Khan Brutally Mob Lynched In Bangladesh

Shanto Khan & Selim Khan |

Bangladeshi actor Shanto Khan and his producer father Selim Khan were brutally mob lynched on Monday (August 5) in Bangladesh. The father-son fled their village to Farakkabad Bazar in Balia Union when Hasina's resignation became public.

Selim Khan, who was also Chairman of Lakshmipur Model Union Parishad, and his actor son Shanto Khan were beaten up by the mob in Bangladesh’s Chandpur. They got into an argument with the crowd at Balia Union's Farakkabad market and when people tried to stop them, they managed to flee by opening fire. However, they couldn't escape and were beaten to death by the mob, as per the reports of The Daily Star.

Executive producer of Tollywood Arindam Das, who had worked with Selim for his films in Kolkata talked about the incident. Speaking to media in Delhi, he said, “I had spoken to Selim bhai on Monday. Just a few hours later, Shamim Ahmed Rony — director of ‘Commando’ — called me from the US, inquiring if I had received any news. He said his hands trembled after hearing distressing news about Selim Bhai. When I checked, what I discovered left me numb."

Sheikh Hasina Wazed the Prime Minister of Bangladesh recently resigned and fled the country. Her departure caused significant turmoil in the country. This mob lynching of Selim and Shanto has shocked the people in Kolkata.

On the work front, Selim had co-produced film Commando starring Dev, which is yet to released. He is also known for creating Bangabandhu, a biography on Bangladesh's founder, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, and the father of deposed Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. It was supported by Prime Minister Hasina.

On the other hand, Shanto Khan is known for his 2022 film Bikkhov, starring Srabanti Chatterjee, Rajatava Dutta and Joydeep Mukherjee. He also had Agnibina with Rituparna Sengupta, Manob Danob with Bonny Sengupta and Chhuti with Bonny and Koushani Mukherjee.