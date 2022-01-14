'Balika Vadhu' fame Siddharth Sengupta promises action, darkness and drama in 'Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein'

After shows like 'Balika Vadhu', 'Apharan' and 'UnDekhi', director and writer Siddarth Sengupta brings us a romantic thriller that is bound to keep you hooked. With 'Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein', Sengupta tells an unforeseen aspect of power and love.

Having conceptualised and developed the show for a substantial period of time, Siddharth Sengupta waited to find the right platform for this story, about what happens when someone powerful REALLY loves you! A series filled with love, drama, grey characters and intense action, 'Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein' is truly an entertainer!

Talking about the setting of 'Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein', the characters and the need for intense and violent scenes, Siddarth Sengupta said, “ 'Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein' is what I like to call a complete entertainer. It's a mixture of drama, thriller and humour. So to do justice to a series like this, these elements of violence and gray shades and twists were rather necessary. And to properly show the threat, the danger and the challenges the characters face, these sequences were necessary. However, these are driving the story forward, and we’re not celebrating it.”

Siddharth Sengupta’s tale of drama, thrill and action with 'Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein' is releasing on 14th January only on Netflix.

Published on: Friday, January 14, 2022, 05:01 PM IST