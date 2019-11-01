Bala: Yami Gautam shuts trolls, says 'judging by poster and trailer is unfair'

Washington D.C.: At a time when co-stars are judged and compared on the basis of work, outfits and what not; Yami Gautam went the other way to support her 'Bala' co-actor Bhumi Pednekar.

The poster of the film featuring Bhumi as a dark-skinned girl has faced much heat and flak online but Yami called out trolls saying that mere judgment based on "just the poster and trailer is unfair." "Bhumi, Ayushmann and I are independent artists who have come together to give life to a wonderful project that we totally have full faith in. We are invested in doing a great job and will go to any lengths to make the character believable and authentic in context of the script. We have a common goal here - of making a good film," the 'Vicky Donor' actor said.

She put an end to the talk by saying that it's a tendency that women, especially actresses, are constantly judged.

"I feel actresses are judged harshly vis a vis actors for their film choices. Also, people judging on the basis of just the poster and trailer is unfair. They aren't seeing the narrative but isolating one look from the milieu it's attached to," she added.