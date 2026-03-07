Badshah Tateeree Song Row: Haryana Police Issues Look Out Circular, Raids Underway To Arrest Rapper

Haryana Police Issues Look Out Circular for Badshah |

Haryana Police has taken strict action against rapper Aditya Prateek Singh Sisodia, popularly known as Badshah, over his song "Tateeree." An FIR was recently registered against the rapper for the alleged use of indecent words and gestures in the song. Haryana Police stated that strict action has been initiated against the objectionable content.

The song has been removed from YouTube, and the process to issue a Look Out Circular (LOC) against the accused has been initiated. Authorities have also served a notice asking Badshah to appear before the police.

According to Haryana Police, teams are continuously conducting raids in connection with the case. The police further stated that steps are being taken to remove the song "Tateeree" from other social media platforms and police team are continously raiding for arrest. "Strict legal action will also be taken against those sharing objectionable content," Haryana police added.

An FIR was earlier registered against rapper Badshah at the cybercrime police station in Panchkula following a written complaint by a local resident and social activist. The complaint alleged that the music video of his Haryanvi song “Tateeree” contains objectionable lyrics, indecent gestures and visuals that promote obscenity and disrespect the dignity of women.

According to the FIR, the video shows girls dressed in school uniforms in scenes considered inappropriate and allegedly portrays a school-like setting in a derogatory manner. Based on these allegations, the police registered the case under Section 296 of the IPC along with Sections 3 and 4 of the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act, 1986. The complainant also demanded removal of the content from social media platforms and strict legal action against those responsible. Police officials said the video and related material will be examined as part of the ongoing investigation.

So far, Badshah has not issued any apology or addressed the matter.