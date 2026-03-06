Haryana: Rapper Badshah Booked Over Alleged Obscenity In His New Song

Rapper Badshah Booked Over Alleged Obscenity In His New Song |

Chandigarh: A first information report (FIR) has been registered against rapper-singer Badshah in Haryana’s Panchkula district, near here over the alleged obscenity, objectionable material and insult the dignity of women in his recently released song ``Tateeree’’.

The case was registered at the Cyber Crime police station in Sector 20, Panchkula, on Friday after one Abhay Choudhry alleged that the said song and its video included elements that were obscene and disrespectful and contained objectionable language and inappropriate gestures.

The complainant further alleged that the video featured girls in school uniforms and this portrayal was objectionable and offensive that sent a negative message to the society.

Taking cognisance of the matter, the Haryana police have booked Badshah – real name Aditya Prateek Singh Sisodia – under Section 296 of BNS as well as Sections 3 and 4 of the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act, 1986.

HARYANA WOMEN’S PANEL SUMMON

Meanwhile, the Haryana commission for women has also issued a summon to Badshah over the alleged objectionable lyrics and video of the said song which allegedly violated the cultural norms and modesty.

Taking a suo motu cognisance and citing concerns about the potential negative impact of the lyrics, particularly on women and minors, the commission chairperson, Renu Bhatia has set the hearing for March 13 at DC office in Panipat.

Confirming that the panel has initiated proceedings after receiving multiple complaints, she said the case specifically names Badshah as the primary respondent and that he has been summoned to attend the hearing that is set for March 13, at 11 am in Panipat.

Meanwhile, according to media reports, the complaints were filed by Savita Arya, president of the Nari Tu Narayani Utthan Samiti, Panipat, and Shiv Kumar, director, Shiv Aarti India Foundation, who alleged that the said song contained offensive vocabulary and sexualised references objectifying women and minors.