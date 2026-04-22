Bads Of Bollywood Fame Aryan Khan's 'Joota Churai' Moment At Best Friend's Wedding Goes VIRAL- Watch VIDEO

Aryan Khan's 'Joota Churai' Moment At Best Friend's Wedding Goes VIRAL |

A clip of Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan is going viral on social media. Aryan attended a friend’s wedding where the joota churai ritual turned into a full-blown war. The viral video was shared by luxury wedding planner Zesst Events and Weddings, and the ceremony was of Maahir Mehta and Rhea Nadkarni.

The groom’s best friend happened to be the son of a Bollywood star. The caption of the viral clip read, "An afternoon that turned into a full-blown battle of love, laughter & a whole bit of chaos." It further added, "Between sneaky steals, dramatic negotiations, and laughter echoing through every corner — this wasn’t just joota churai, it was a memory in the making."

It appears that the original post was later edited, as the version going viral on social media clearly shows Aryan’s face, while the one uploaded by Zesst does not. In the video, Aryan is seen snatching the groom’s shoe and running away. He is dressed in jeans and a brown jacket. Sharing the clip online, a user captioned it, "What is really happening here man." However, another tweeted, "I thought koi lafda hogaya." Even though the video seemed as if they were fighting, it was actually a fun "joota churai" moment between them.

Aryan Khan 🔥💥



What is really happening here man 😭😂 pic.twitter.com/jz1uaP55bX — POSITIVE FAN (@POSITIVEFANN) April 22, 2026

Aryan, son of Shah Rukh Khan, has gradually stepped into the entertainment industry, not as an actor but as a creator behind the camera. He made his directorial debut with the Netflix series The Ba**ds of Bollywood, a satirical drama that explores the highs and lows of the Hindi film industry. The show has generated attention for its bold storytelling and fresh perspective. Before this, Aryan trained in filmmaking and writing, focusing on direction rather than acting like his father. He has also been involved in creative development work under Red Chillies Entertainment, shaping his identity as a filmmaker-in-the-making.