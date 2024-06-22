Badall Pe Paon Hai Fame Aakkash Ahuja Defends Television Industry: 'TV Is Unfairly Labelled Regressive' (Exclusive)

Aakkash Ahuja, who is a prominent name in the world of television and has made a comeback with Sony SAB's show 'Badal pe paon hai,' recently spoke in defense of the television industry, refuting claims that it is regressive while emphasizing the need for more experimentation with content.

In an exclusive interview with The Free Press Journal, Ahuja addressed common misconceptions about television, stating, "Television as a medium is often unfairly labeled as regressive. While it has its traditions and popular formats, there is immense potential for innovation and meaningful storytelling."

Aakash highlighted the reluctance in the industry to venture into new territories. "There's a tendency to stick to safe formulas and familiar themes," he said. "However, audiences are evolving, and there's a growing appetite for fresh narratives and unconventional storytelling."

The actor, known for his versatile roles on television, pointed out that the success of recent experimental projects proves there is an audience for diverse content. "Shows that have dared to break stereotypes and explore new themes have been well-received," he added. "This demonstrates that there is room for growth and creativity in television."

Regarding his own career choices, Ahuja expressed optimism about the future of television. "I believe in pushing boundaries and challenging norms through my roles," he affirmed. "As actors and creators, it's our responsibility to contribute to the evolution of television."

In conclusion, Aakkash Ahuja urged industry stakeholders to embrace innovation and take risks. "Television has the power to influence and inspire millions. Let's harness its potential by embracing diversity and experimentation," he concluded.