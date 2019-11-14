'Bachchan Pandey' Vs 'Laal Singh Chaddha': Akshay Kumar ready to take on Aamir Khan

Akshay Kumar's Bachchan Pandey ,which is a remake of south film Veeram is slated to release on Christmas next year. However, not too long back there were rumours that Akshay might avoid having a box office clash with Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha,which is a remake of Tom Hank's film Forrest Gump.

Now it has been confirmed that ,producer Sajid Nadiadwala is not ready to change the release date of Bachchan Pandey . Recently with the announcement of Kriti Sanon joining the cast,he has once again affirmed that his film wil release on Christmas next year and the shoot will begin in February 2020.