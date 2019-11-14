'Bachchan Pandey' Vs 'Laal Singh Chaddha': Akshay Kumar ready to take on Aamir Khan

Akshay Kumar's Bachchan Pandey ,which is a remake of south film Veeram is slated to release on Christmas next year. However, not too long back there were rumours that Akshay might avoid having a box office clash with Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha,which is a remake of Tom Hank's film Forrest Gump.
Now it has been confirmed that ,producer Sajid Nadiadwala is not ready to change the release date of Bachchan Pandey . Recently with the announcement of Kriti Sanon joining the cast,he has once again affirmed that his film wil release on Christmas next year and the shoot will begin in February 2020.
Aamir likes to release his films around Christmas as it is his lucky time and he has also got married to Kiran Rao around that time. Aamir had announced the release date of his film much in advance. He has also already started shooting for the film in Chandigarh with Kareena Kapoor Khan.
Next year Akshay's film, Laxxmi bomb, which is a remake of Kanchana, will clash with Salman Khan's Radhe on Eid. His historical drama Prithviraj Chauhan will release with Kangana Ranaut's Dhaakad on Diwali. He will only have one solo release on March 27, with Sooryavanshi.
