Baby Girl OTT Release Date Announced: When & Where To Watch Nivin Pauly's Latest Malayalam Thriller Film

The makers of Baby Girl, starring Malayalam actor Naveen Pauly, have officially announced the film’s OTT release, much to the delight of fans who missed it in theatres or are eager for a rewatch. After a modest theatrical run, the family drama is now set to reach a wider audience through its digital premiere, offering viewers the comfort of watching it from home. Keep on reading to know everything about the film and its streaming details.

Baby Girl: OTT Streaming details

Baby Girl is set to be released on SonyLIV, starting from February 12, 2026. The streaming platform shared the trailer of the film on X and captioned, "Who’s behind the missing baby girl? All signs point to the security Sukumaran. But is he guilty? Watch Baby Girl, streaming from 12th February only on Sony LIV."

What is Baby Girl all about?

Baby Girl is a Malayalam medical thriller revolving around a newborn that disappears from a Thiruvananthapuram hospital on Christmas Eve. Sanal (Nivin Pauly), an employee at the hospital, turns into the main suspect but embarks on a quest to uncover the truth. It is an intense drama centered on the inquiry and the urgent quest for the baby.

Cast and characters

Apart from Nivin Pauly, the film features Lijomol Jose, Sangeeth Prathap, and Abhimanyu Thilakan in pivotal roles. The screenplay for Baby Girl was written by Sanjay-Bobby. The music was composed by Jake Bejoy. Faiz Siddik handled the cinematography.

Baby Girl FAQs:

Where to watch Nivin Pauly's latest film?

Nivin Pauly's latest film, Baby Girl, will be streaming from February 12 on SonyLIV.

Which are Nivin Pauly's films?

One of Nivin Pauly's new films is Sarvam Maya, which is streaming on JioHotstar, and other movies are Bethlehem Kudumba Unit and Benz and Pharma (web series).