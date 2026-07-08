Baby Do Die Do Box Office Collection Day 5: Huma Qureshi's Film Continues To Struggle, Earns ₹36 Lakh Amid Competition From Alpha

Baby Do Die Do Box Office Collection Day 5 | Photo Via YouTube

Baby Do Die Do, starring Huma Qureshi in the lead role alongside her rumoured boyfriend Rachit Singh, Sikander Kher, Chunky Panday, and Seema Pahwa, was released on July 3, clashing at the box office with Alia Bhatt and Sharvari's Alpha. As the two female-led films competed for audience attention, Alpha has performed comparatively better at the box office.

Baby Do Die Do Box Office Collection Day 5

According to Sacnilk, Baby Do Die Do collected Rs 36 lakh net on Day 5 (first Tuesday) from 697 screens, while its gross collection stood at around Rs 40 lakh. The film's total earnings have remained on the lower side, indicating limited audience turnout during the crucial opening week.

Baby Do Die Do Budget

Considering the film was reportedly made on an estimated budget of around Rs 22 crore, the Day 5 collection can be described as poor. A weekday collection of Rs 36 lakh is significantly low for a film that needs sustained theatrical business to recover its production costs. The lack of growth after the opening weekend suggests that the film is facing challenges in attracting audiences.

The competition from Alpha, along with mixed audience response and limited momentum, has affected Baby Do Die Do's box office performance. While the film may continue to earn through the remaining theatrical run, it will need a major boost in collections to move closer to profitability. As of Day 5, the film remains under pressure at the box office and is struggling to achieve a strong theatrical recovery.

Baby Do Die Do Review

The reviewer at The Free Press Journal gave Baby Do Die Do 1.5 stars out of 5 and said, "Giving the devil its due, one needs to acknowledge Huma Qureshi’s dedication towards the role, which is tailor made for her. For reasons best known to the filmmaker, Rachit Singh is shown as a Sardar, which is not at all ‘asardaar’. He hardly gets any platter to showcase his skills as an actor. After having made films like Single Salma, Habaddi, Comedy Couple, Gachhi (Marathi) and others, Nachiket Samant tried to hit it big with Baby Do Die Do. The sad part is that, he fails miserably as a filmmaker."