Baby Do Die Do Box Office Collection Day 1: Huma Qureshi's Thriller Film Records Weak Opening At ₹40 Lakh

Baby Do Die Do Box Office Collection Day 1 | Photo Via YouTube

Baby Do Die Do, starring Huma Qureshi in the lead alongside Sikander Kher, Chunky Panday, Rachit Singh, and Seema Pahwa, released on July 3, clashing at the box office with Alpha, starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari. Despite decent pre-release buzz and aggressive promotions by Huma Qureshi, the film opened to a weak response on its first day amid mixed reviews from both critics and audiences.

The film struggled to attract footfall in theatres on opening day, which reflected in its low occupancy across shows. Even with an ensemble cast and genre appeal, Baby Do Die Do failed to convert curiosity into strong box office numbers.

Baby Do Die Do Box Office Collection Day 1

According to Sacnilk, on its opening day, the film collected a net of Rs 40 lakh across 778 shows in India. This takes the total India gross collection to Rs 0.48 crore, while the India net stands at Rs Rs 40 lakh so far. Despite a decent cast and a theatrical release in a competitive window, the film has started on a notably low note.

Baby Do Die Do Budget

Reports suggest that Baby Do Die Do was made on an estimated budget of around Rs 22 crore. Based on this figure, the Day 1 performance is significantly underwhelming, as the film has managed to recover only a small fraction of its production cost in its opening day itself.

In terms of box office verdict, an opening of Rs 40 lakh for a film with a multi-actor ensemble cast is considered poor. The limited show count of 778 screens also indicates a restrained release, which may have contributed to the weak opening. However, even with limited showcasing, the numbers suggest a lack of strong initial audience turnout.

Baby Do Die Do Review

The reviewer at The Free Press Journal gave Baby Do Die Do 1.5 stars out of 5 and said, "Giving the devil its due, one needs to acknowledge Huma Qureshi’s dedication towards the role, which is tailor made for her. For reasons best known to the filmmaker, Rachit Singh is shown as a Sardar, which is not at all ‘asardaar’. He hardly gets any platter to showcase his skills as an actor. After having made films like Single Salma, Habaddi, Comedy Couple, Gachhi (Marathi) and others, Nachiket Samant tried to hit it big with Baby Do Die Do. The sad part is that, he fails miserably as a filmmaker."