Ayushmann Khurrana’s Dream Girl 2 Surpasses ₹50 Crore Mark At The Box Office |

Dream Girl 2 has making noise across the nation. The neat family entertainer has made the family audiences go gaga over it. The film has been lauded for its fun element, humor, the story, and the screenplay. Since day one, the film has proved its potential and is going strength from strength, and in 5 days the film has surpassed the 50 crore collections at the box office. Continuing its impressive journey at the box office, the film received a magnificent response at the ticket counters on the occasion of Rakshabandhan Day, Wednesday. The film went on to collect a whopping 7.50 Cr. on the special occasion.

Ektaa R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor's Dream Girl 2 has proven as a game changer for the versatile actor and pushed the actor into the box office race with the opening day collection of 10.69 cr, which is his career's biggest opener to date. Ahead of which the film continued its dream run with the collection of 14.02 Cr. On day 2, Saturday, 16 Cr. On day 3, Sunday, 5.42 Cr. On day 4, Monday, 5.87 Cr. On day 5, Tuesday, and 7.50 Cr. On day 6, Wednesday. With this Dream Girl 2 has certainly made a stronghold at the box office and has collected a total of 59.5 Cr. So far.

The phenomenal run of the film is sure to continue in the coming days as the widely acclaimed and enjoyed entertainer of the year has stayed true to its promise and delivered a box full of entertainment and surprises making it a real box office winner! The comedy entertainer is another milestone for Ektaa R Kapoor who keeps pushing the limits to achieve success and deliver praise-worthy content.

Dream Girl 2 is directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and produced by Ektaa R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor. It stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday in the lead roles, while Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Vijay Raaz, Manjot Singh, Seema Pahwa, Abhishek Banerjee, Manoj Joshi, and Annu Kapoor appear in prominent roles, and the film is now released in cinemas.

