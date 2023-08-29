Dream Girl 2 Box Office Day 4: Ayushmann Khurrana's Film Inches Closer To ₹50 Crore Mark

Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday's Dream Girl 2 has witnessed a slight dip in its box office collection after recording a strong weekend. The family entertainer is inching closer to Rs 50 crore mark as it has earned a total of Rs 46.13 crore within four days of its release.

Dream Girl 2 Box Office Collection Day 2

With the first day collection of Rs 10.69 crore, Ayushmann gave his career's biggest opener. In the weekend, the film minted Rs 40.71 crore on its fourth day, Monday (August 28), Dream Girl 2 earned Rs 5.42 crore.

Looking at the current box office trend, it looks like the film will enjoy an impressive run at the box office in the coming days. Dream Girl 2 is also bound to get a boost because of the Raksha Bandhan holiday.

It may be noted that some of the recently released films like Gadar 2, OMG 2 and Jailer, have managed to bring the audiences to theatres.

Meanwhile, in Dream Girl 2, Ayushmann reprises his role as Karam, who decides to cross-dress as Pooja to make money to marry the love of his life. He has a unique talent of singing and speaking in female voice and he makes the most of it. His love interest is played by Ananya.

The film also stars Paresh Rawal, Asrani, Annu Kapoor, Abhishek Banerjee, Manjot Singh, Rajpal Yadav, Manoj Joshi, Seema Pahwa and Vijay Raaz. It is directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and produced by Ektaa R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor. Dream Girl 2 hit the bug screens on August 25, 2023.