'Avoid Hyping This Up': Gaurav Khanna Says He Has Received ₹50 Lakh Prize Money From Bigg Boss 19 Makers

Actor Gaurav Khanna, who emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss 19, clarified that he has already received his full prize money after a recent vlog sparked speculation online. The actor’s video recently went viral on social media after he mentioned that he had not yet received the prize amount from the reality show hosted by Salman Khan.

His statement led to discussions among fans, with many questioning why the payment had been delayed, especially since the show’s finale took place in December 2025.

However, Gaurav now addressed the rumours and explained that the clip being circulated is from an older recording. In an exclusive conversation with Zoom, he clarified that the vlog was filmed more than a month ago and that he has since received the full payment.

“Actually, this is being blown out of proportion. It's from a vlog which was recorded nearly 40 days back, when I was travelling to my hometown in winters, but it got released some time back, so people thought it was a new recording. It isn't,” Gaurav said.

He further added that the matter has already been resolved and requested people not to create unnecessary controversy around it. “I have, in the meantime, received my full prize money. Also, in TV, the timelines take some time, which I have clearly mentioned in the vlog without blaming anyone. So kindly, please avoid hyping this up,” he said.

Gaurav Khanna, a well-known name in the television industry, gained massive popularity through his role in the hit show Anupamaa. His victory in Bigg Boss 19 further strengthened his fan base.

In the grand finale, Gaurav lifted the trophy and walked away with a cash prize of Rs 50 lakh. He defeated finalists Farrhana Bhatt, Pranit More, Tanya Mittal, and Amaal Mallik to claim the title.