Avika Gor Shifts To Bangkok Permanently 7 Months After Marriage, Reveals If She's Worried About Losing Projects In India

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Balika Vadhu actress Avika Gor has confirmed that she has permanently relocated to Bangkok with her husband Milind Chandwani, seven months after the couple tied the knot on their show Pati, Patni Aur Panga. The 28-year-old actress called it a natural progression rather than a drastic life change, given the nature of her profession, sharing that they have even purchased a house there, which she been setting up as per her taste.

Avika Gor Shifts To Bangkok Permanently

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Avika said, She adds, “Milind and I realised that it’s a better opportunity for him when it comes to his work there. And honestly, for me too, it felt exciting. I would always feel like I’m on a holiday there, so why not? We have always believed in supporting each other to grow, even when we were dating for seven years. If I get a project that takes me away for months, he supports that completely. Similarly, I don’t think I should stop his growth either."

Opens Up About Decision

Talking about her decision, Avika said that even when she was in Mumbai, she would film in Hyderabad, Rajahmundry or Visakhapatnam, after which, she realised that it doesn’t really have to be Mumbai where she has her base. Even though Bangkok is now home, Avika clarifies that her professional commitments in India remain unchanged.

She stated that she has only been there for about a month now and ismostly in Hyderabad or Mumbai because of work. The priority will always be her commitments since those are the things that made her who she is today.

Reveals If She's Worried About Losing Projects In India

When asked if she is worried about losing out on work due to not being in India, Avika said, "Everything that comes my way happens according to my schedule, so I don’t think that’s going to be a constraint ever. At the end of the day, when somebody wants to work with me, they should—and they better—make all the efforts for me. When I shared my decision to move, people in the industry were very supportive."



Work Front

The actress will be seen next in the stunt based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 15.