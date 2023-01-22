Avatar: The Way of Water creates history in India by earning ₹368 crore, beats THIS Hollywood film...

A still from Avatar: The Way of Water |

'Avatar: The Way of Water,' the film which kept doing great business at the box office, has now become the highest-grossing Hollywood movie in India.

The James Cameron-directed movie has made more money overall than 'Avengers: Endgame' in India. 'Avatar 2' has so far done a business of Rs 368.20 crore at the Indian box office. 'Avengers: Endgame,' did a business of Rs 367 crore in India.

Avatar: The Way of Water creates history

Taran Adarsh recently took to Twitter to share the news. He wrote, "#Avatar2 creates HISTORY... Emerges the HIGHEST GROSSING #Hollywood film in #India by surpassing *lifetime biz* of #AvengersEndgame. #Avatar2: Rs368.20 cr NBOC #AvengersEndgame: Rs 367 cr NBOC #India biz. #Avatar #AvatarTheWayOfWater."

He further wrote, "#Avatar2 week-wise breakdown...Week 1: Rs182.90 cr, Week 2: Rs98.49 cr, Week 3: Rs54.53 cr, Week 4: Rs21.53 cr, Week 5: Rs9.45 cr, Week 6 [Fri]: Rs1.30 cr. Total: Rs368.20 cr NBOC #India biz. All languages. #Avatar #AvatarTheWayOfWater."

Avatar: The Way of Water's global box office collection

According to a report by US-based entertainment portal, Variety, 'Avatar: The Way of Water' crossed the USD 1 billion mark at the global box office by the end of 2022 and took just 14 days to get there. Only two other movies in 2022 have been able to surpass it: 'Top Gun: Maverick' and 'Jurassic World Dominion.'

With this, the James Cameron film created a record for crossing this coveted milestone faster than any other movie released in 2022.

The 'Avatar' sequel is anticipated to generate significant box office revenue in the near future, despite the severe winter weather in North America and the rising rates of COVID, RSV, and the flu worldwide.

