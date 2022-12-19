e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentAvatar: The Way of Water Box Office Collection - James Cameron's film earns Rs 160 crore in 3 days in India

Avatar: The Way of Water Box Office Collection - James Cameron's film earns Rs 160 crore in 3 days in India

With a dedicated 13 years in the making, James Cameron’s latest outing immerses everyone in the visually enchanting magical world created by him

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, December 19, 2022, 12:43 PM IST
article-image
Follow us on

James Cameron's Avatar: The Way of Water kickstarted its run with a bang at the box office in India.

The much-awaited film was released in theatres on December 16 and it has earned over Rs 150 crore in India in just three days.

According to several media reports, the second installment of the visual extravaganza 'Avatar', collected close to Rs 40 crore in India on the first day of its release.

On the second day, it crossed the Rs 100 crore mark and on the third day, it earned Rs 160 crore in India.

Even before the release, Avatar: The Way Of Water had created a storm at the global box office with its monstrous advance sales. It has so far collected Rs 3,500 crore worldwide.

With a dedicated 13 years in the making, James Cameron’s latest outing immerses everyone in the visually enchanting magical world created by him.

With reviews such as ‘a visual treat’, ‘supersized blockbuster’, ‘most cinematic journey yet’ and positive word of mouth, Avatar: The Way Of Water is expected to break many records this weekend.

Read Also
Avatar: The Way of Water breaks KGF: Chapter 2 record in India - here's how
article-image

Avatar: The Way of Water’ is running successfully in theatres in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

Made on a massive budget, it revolves around the story of the Sully family - Jake, Neytiri, and their children). The film showcases how Jake and his wife manage to tackle the dangers to keep their family safe and fight battles to stay alive amid the tragedies.

It stars Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Cliff Curtis, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Edie Falco, Jemaine Clement, and Kate Winslet in pivotal roles.

Read Also
Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon's Shehzada teaser attached to Avatar: The Way of Water
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Avatar: The Way of Water Box Office Collection - James Cameron's film earns Rs 160 crore in 3 days...

Avatar: The Way of Water Box Office Collection - James Cameron's film earns Rs 160 crore in 3 days...

In Pics: Zoya Akhtar announces wrap of Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor's Archies

In Pics: Zoya Akhtar announces wrap of Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor's Archies

Arjun Kapoor: Honed my skills with best actors of our country while shooting for Kuttey

Arjun Kapoor: Honed my skills with best actors of our country while shooting for Kuttey

Ranveer Singh shares loved-up photo with Deepika Padukone from FIFA World Cup 2022 final, calls her...

Ranveer Singh shares loved-up photo with Deepika Padukone from FIFA World Cup 2022 final, calls her...

Drake loses Rs 8.27 crore on FIFA World Cup 2022 final bet despite picking Argentina

Drake loses Rs 8.27 crore on FIFA World Cup 2022 final bet despite picking Argentina