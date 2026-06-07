Avatar: Fire And Ash OTT Release Date- When And Where To Watch Adventure Fantasy Film?

Avatar: Fire And Ash |

Avatar: Fire and Ash is one of the most anticipated films in James Cameron's blockbuster Avatar franchise. Serving as the third instalment in the series, the movie continues the story of Jake Sully, Neytiri, and the people of Pandora following the events of Avatar: The Way of Water. The film was released in theatres on December 19, 2025, and received a good response from audiences and critics.

Avatar: Fire and Ash – When and where to watch online?

Avatar: Fire and Ash is set to be released on JioHotstar starting June 24, 2026. The film is deeply centred around themes of trauma, the destructive nature of grief, and family unity. It is produced by James Cameron and Jon Landau under the banner of Lightstorm Entertainment.

What is the film about?

In Avatar: Fire and Ash, Jake Sully and his family fight to cope with the sorrow of losing their child. Their tranquillity is disrupted when they encounter the "Ash People," a hostile Na'vi clan that reveres fire and believes they have been forsaken by their goddess. The film portrays the Sully family struggling to survive against this new danger and the returning human aggressors.

The story continues to explore the conflict between the Na'vi and human colonisers while expanding Pandora's landscapes, cultures, and ecosystems.

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Cast and characters

The movie features returning stars Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, and Kate Winslet. With cutting-edge visual effects, immersive world-building, and epic storytelling, Avatar: Fire and Ash is another major cinematic event. The film also features Oona Chaplin as Varang, Cliff Curtis as Tonowari, Joel David Moore as Dr Norm Spellman, and David Thewlis as Peylak, among others.