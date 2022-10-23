Avantika Dassani on her Telugu film debut, 'I was like a fish out of water on the sets of Nenu Student Sir'

Avantika Dassani | Pic: Instagram/avantikadassani

Avantika Dassani just completed shooting her South debut film, Nenu Student Sir. In the film directed by Rakhi Uppalapati, she plays the female lead alongside Bellamkonda Ganesh. The Free Press Journal caught up with her for an exclusive chat.

When asked about her experience of working in Tollywood, Avantika shares, “It’s a different experience. I was like a fish out of the water. I won’t lie, the language barrier does make a difference. I learned a lot being on sets and had to improvise while I became comfortable but it was challenging.”

When asked why she chose to make her big screen debut in Tollywood, Avantika explains, “Yes, this is my big screen debut. For me, I am here to be an actor. I want to try every medium. I am not limiting myself. The whole industry has changed so much in the last year only. Then everyone finds a balance in their route. I am excited to do roles as an actor especially where women get to perform good roles. I don’t want to box myself and say – ‘Main Hindi film heroine hoon’. I want to do good and interesting work.”

Opening up about her first day on the sets of Nenu Student Sir, Avantika recalls, “All the actors are very sweet. They were very helpful as they understood it’s very different for me. They were constantly translating for me and so was Ganesh. He is quite a foodie; he would give me tips on where to eat food in Hyderabad. That was fun.”

The actress then speaks at length about her role. “I am very excited as an actor. I am taking risks and chances by starting a web show in Mithya playing the antagonist and now starting in the Telugu industry with a director who doesn’t speak my language. These are all big decisions. It is not female-centric but male-centric. I feel Telugu cinema is more male-centric generally. There is a sort of an arch to my character as well, which is why out of the couple of Telugu offers I got, I chose this one. I feel the story of a college student is very relatable.”

Avantika’s mother Bhagyashree has also acted in a few Telugu films. “What can I say? She gets love everywhere she goes and feels so wonderful. I hope I can live up to that. It is always a mix of admiration you have but also the pressure you have because at the end the audiences are excited for you as their love transfers. But when someone is loved like her you also have that kind of pressure. I am proud to be her daughter but there is also a lot of pressure. Especially, the way she looks after having two grown up children, I just tell people I am lucky I have the genes,” she signs off.