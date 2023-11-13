 Australian Porn Star Dani Dabello's Partner Gets Attacked By Her Pet Python, Details Will Leave You Shocked
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentAustralian Porn Star Dani Dabello's Partner Gets Attacked By Her Pet Python, Details Will Leave You Shocked

Australian Porn Star Dani Dabello's Partner Gets Attacked By Her Pet Python, Details Will Leave You Shocked

The incident caused immense concern for Dani's fans who expressed shock on her Instagram

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, November 13, 2023, 04:26 PM IST
article-image

In a recent freak incident, Australian porn star Dani Dabello took to Instagram to share a frightening detail about her pet python Bettyy.

Captioning her post saying 'story time with my snake', Dani proceeded to narrate an unfortunate ordeal that her partner had to endure courtesy Betty.

The video being with Dani introducing Betty to her followers. “I want to introduce you to Betty. She’s my centralian carpet python….She’s about 8-foot-long. I’ve never had an issue with her biting or anything until today.”

Read Also
Former Porn Star Mia Khalifa Gets Fired From Job After Sharing Pro-Palestine Posts
article-image

Dabello later reveals that she and her partner were shooting an intimate video together and were taking to shower and clean themselves up. Since her partner was aware about Betty's presence, he expressed his desire to pet her.

“So earlier I had a friend over and we shot a video…once we were finished doing that he jumped In the shower, but he did mention he wanted to hold my pet snake afterwards,” the actress revealed.

Once her friend came out of the shower, Dabello placed the snake around his neck and headed to clean up herself. But, before she could step in, she heard her friend squeal in pain.

‘I’ve turned around and seen that Betty is holding onto his [private parts] and he’s tried to pull her off it,’ she said. ‘

“After a few minutes we got her off and I put her back into her enclosure and there was blood everywhere so we cleaned all that up,” she added.

Read Also
Porn star Kendra Lust calls Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan 'masterpiece', poses with gun to celebrate...
article-image

Soon after her followers took to the comment section to express concern while some made light of the situation.

One user commented, "Poor Guy.. on a lighter note, if it was done during a shoot that video would have become a sensation.."

Another added, "Ohh my god seriously"

"Stuff of nightmares," expressed another.

In previous instances reported around the world, a Dutch man had to undergo surgery after his privates were bitten by a cobra during a jungle safari.

In another instance, a Thai teen was hospitalised after a snake attacked him while friend filmed his ordeal on camera.

Read Also
Urfi Javed reveals she was once beaten unconscious by father: 'Was called porn star, tried...
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

PHOTOS: Kriti Sanon Celebrates Diwali With Chole Bature At Her Swanky New Mumbai Home

PHOTOS: Kriti Sanon Celebrates Diwali With Chole Bature At Her Swanky New Mumbai Home

Australian Porn Star Dani Dabello's Partner Gets Attacked By Her Pet Python, Details Will Leave You...

Australian Porn Star Dani Dabello's Partner Gets Attacked By Her Pet Python, Details Will Leave You...

'This Is Dangerous': Salman Khan REACTS To Fans Bursting Firecrackers Inside Cinema Hall During...

'This Is Dangerous': Salman Khan REACTS To Fans Bursting Firecrackers Inside Cinema Hall During...

Newlyweds Varun Tej And Lavanya Tripathi Sport Wedding Glow Amid First Diwali Celebrations: SEE...

Newlyweds Varun Tej And Lavanya Tripathi Sport Wedding Glow Amid First Diwali Celebrations: SEE...

Tiger 3: 2 Held For Bursting Firecrackers Inside Malegaon Cinema Hall, FIR Registered

Tiger 3: 2 Held For Bursting Firecrackers Inside Malegaon Cinema Hall, FIR Registered