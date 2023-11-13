Australian Porn Star Dani Dabello's Partner Gets Attacked By Her Pet Python, Details Will Leave You Shocked

In a recent freak incident, Australian porn star Dani Dabello took to Instagram to share a frightening detail about her pet python Bettyy.

Captioning her post saying 'story time with my snake', Dani proceeded to narrate an unfortunate ordeal that her partner had to endure courtesy Betty.

The video being with Dani introducing Betty to her followers. “I want to introduce you to Betty. She’s my centralian carpet python….She’s about 8-foot-long. I’ve never had an issue with her biting or anything until today.”

Read Also Former Porn Star Mia Khalifa Gets Fired From Job After Sharing Pro-Palestine Posts

Dabello later reveals that she and her partner were shooting an intimate video together and were taking to shower and clean themselves up. Since her partner was aware about Betty's presence, he expressed his desire to pet her.

“So earlier I had a friend over and we shot a video…once we were finished doing that he jumped In the shower, but he did mention he wanted to hold my pet snake afterwards,” the actress revealed.

Once her friend came out of the shower, Dabello placed the snake around his neck and headed to clean up herself. But, before she could step in, she heard her friend squeal in pain.

‘I’ve turned around and seen that Betty is holding onto his [private parts] and he’s tried to pull her off it,’ she said. ‘

“After a few minutes we got her off and I put her back into her enclosure and there was blood everywhere so we cleaned all that up,” she added.

Soon after her followers took to the comment section to express concern while some made light of the situation.

One user commented, "Poor Guy.. on a lighter note, if it was done during a shoot that video would have become a sensation.."

Another added, "Ohh my god seriously"

"Stuff of nightmares," expressed another.

In previous instances reported around the world, a Dutch man had to undergo surgery after his privates were bitten by a cobra during a jungle safari.

In another instance, a Thai teen was hospitalised after a snake attacked him while friend filmed his ordeal on camera.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)