Former Porn Star Mia Khalifa Gets Fired From Job After Sharing Pro-Palestine Posts

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 10, 2023
In a rapidly escalating Israel-Palestine conflict that has captured global attention, former adult film star Mia Khalifa has made a strong declaration of support for Palestine. Her statement came in the wake of a surprise attack launched by Hamas on Israel, further intensifying the long-standing conflict in the region.
In a social media post shared on an undisclosed platform, Mia Khalifa stated, "If you can look at the situation in Palestine and not be on the side of Palestinians, then you are on the wrong side of apartheid, and history will show that in time."
However, Mia Khalifa's stance in solidarity with Palestine led to unexpected consequences, as she was terminated from a podcast deal with Canadian podcaster and radio host Todd Shapiro, who is based in Canada. Khalifa's stance on the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict was met with a barrage of criticism and trolling on various social media platforms.
Responding to the controversy, Todd Shapiro described Khalifa's statement as "horrendous" and promptly severed their professional relationship. He encouraged her to "evolve and become a better human being" in the wake of the uproar.
The Israel-Palestine conflict has reemerged as a central issue in international headlines, as violence continues to escalate in the region. The overall death toll has reached a staggering figure of approximately 1,500 lives lost on both sides during the ongoing Israel-Palestine war.
Tragically, more than 800 individuals have lost their lives in Israel due to the conflict, while around 680 lives have been claimed in Gaza as a result of Israeli counterstrikes.
Mia Khalifa, primarily known for her past involvement in the adult entertainment industry, has been an outspoken voice on the Israel-Palestine conflict in the past. Her recent statement of support for Palestinians has thrust the Lebanese-American media personality into the spotlight, sparking widespread discussions and generating considerable backlash on social media platforms.
The Israel-Palestine conflict took a shocking turn when Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel, triggering a series of retaliatory strikes.
One particularly alarming moment during the recent violence was captured on live television, as an Israeli missile struck the Palestine Tower, a prominent building in Gaza, located directly behind a reporter. The video of this incident has circulated widely on social media, leaving viewers around the world deeply shaken by the impact of the ongoing conflict.
Thanks For Reading!