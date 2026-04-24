'Aurat Ko Kutta Bola': Nikki Tamboli Says 'Pel Denge' To Fukra Insaan AKA Abhishek Malhan As Battleground Season 2 Clash Turns Ugly- Watch VIDEO

Nikki Tamboli Says 'Pel Denge' To Fukra Insaan AKA Abhishek Malhan |

Nikki Tamboli and Abhishek Malhan aka Fukra Insaan got into an ugly spat on the set of Battleground Season 2. However, what exactly triggered the argument that led Abhishek to walk off the set was not clear until the latest promo revealed details. As Nikki enters the new season, she is seen taking a sharp dig at Abhishek, saying, "Is baar bhi pel denge..."

The promo shows Nikki saying, "Fukra Insaan, pichle season bhi pele gaye the, is baar bhi pel denge." Reacting to her remarks, Abhishek hit back, saying, "Idhar udhar jab road pe nikalte hain na, tab kutte bhaukte hain."

Nikki was visibly triggered after Abhishek’s “kutta” remark and shouted at him, saying, "Kisi aurat ko kutta bola, sahi baat hai?" She further added, "Tumhare jaise Fukra Insaan bhot sare DM mein pade rehte hain, chal." Following this, Abhishek walked off the set. Khesari Lal Yadav tried to stop him, saying, "Abhishek bhai." However, he did not stop.

Reacting to the viral promo, a user tweeted, "Sab scripted karte hai ye, iske peechle season ke contestant ne khud bataya hai."

As per News 18, the shoot of Battleground Season 2 was briefly halted after the altercation. The report stated, "Fukra Insaan walked off the set, which actually brought the shoot to a halt for a while. The whole atmosphere apparently became very charged, with others around also getting involved trying to manage the situation (sic)." Fans online are left divided between Nikki and Abhishek, with some supporting how Nikki started the fight and others supporting Abhishek for hitting back at Bigg Boss star. Nikki Tamboli appeared in Bigg Boss 14, while Abhishek Malhan aka Fukra Insaan was seen in Bigg Boss OTT 2.

It now remains to be seen whether the on-screen fight between Nikki and Abhishek was scripted or not, as new episodes of Battleground Season 2 release daily at 12 pm on Amazon MX Player.