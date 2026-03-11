'My Body Wanted To Give Up': Nikki Tamboli Hits Back At Trolls Questioning Her Performance On The 50, Reveals Dengue Struggle

Nikki Tamboli Hits Back At Trolls Questioning Her Performance On The 50

After Arbaz Patel received the exit order from The 50, fans suggested that his girlfriend Nikki Tamboli should leave the show as well. Addressing this on social media, Nikki wrote, "Walking out emotionally might look dramatic, but honoring your responsibility takes strength." She also recalled how she participated in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi the very next day after her brother’s death. Additionally, Nikki spoke about the medical challenges she faced while shooting for The 50.

Taking to her Instagram, Nikki addressed people who said she should have left the show when Arbaz got the exit order. Nikki stated, "What people don't understand is that when you enter a show like this, you enter with a commitment." She then recalled another incident where she showcased what commitment looks like. Nikki explained, "When my brother passed away, I still flew the next day for Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi because that's what commitment means to me."

Nikki added that despite her emotions, she always chose to honor her responsibilities, and that has paid off well. "That same respect has always been returned to me by the show," said Nikki. She further explained that commitment is not about emotions; it is about standing tall and honoring the show despite whatever narrative is set against you.

Nikki Tamboli Had Dengue Just Before The 50

Nikki then talked about how she recovered from dengue just before doing The 50 and how she performed in the show despite constant "fatigue, weakness and exhaustion." Nikki wrote, "Many people judged my performance without knowing the reality of what I was going through. I had just recovered from dengue, and my body was still dealing with constant fatigue, weakness and exhaustion. Even the smallest things felt heavier than usual, but I still chose to step into the show and face every day with courage."

Nikki then claimed that she wasn't competing with anyone in the show. She was rather competing with herself, her own strength, limits, and the battle her body was fighting every single day. She accepted the fact that if her journey did not look like a performance, then it’s okay. However, Nikki asserted that the truth was she fought with herself every single day on the show. "My real victory was showing up when my body wanted to give up," stated Nikki at the end of her statement.

As Nikki revealed her side of the story, fans started flooding the comment section with support for the reality TV personality. One wrote, "Her mindset is admirable." Another cheered the actress, "Nikki Tamboli handled everything gracefully." One commented, "Nikki proved she is stronger than people think."