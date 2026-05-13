'Audiences Give Us 3 Hours Of Their Lives': Rashami Desai On The Emotional Power Of Theatre

Mumbai: Actor Rashami Desai is taking Gujarati theatre to global audiences, as her hit play expands to the US after a successful run in India. Produced by Asif Patel, the production has crossed 100 shows nationwide, far exceeding its initial plan of 20 performances.

The play, which has struck a chord with audiences through its relatable narrative and engaging performances, is set to travel to cities such as Boston, New Jersey and Atlanta. With demand continuing to rise, the makers are scaling up internationally without a fixed cap on the number of shows.

Despite prevailing global tensions, Rashami remains undeterred, with audiences continuing to show strong support. In an exclusive interview with The Free Press Journal, she opens up about her journey in theatre, the growing global appeal of Gujarati productions, her creative ambitions and the lessons she has learnt along the way.

Q: Your Gujarati play has crossed 100 shows, far beyond the initial plan. What drove this unexpected scale? What were the biggest challenges when you first transitioned into theatre?

I believe theatre is one of the most underrated mediums. Theatre actors work extremely hard, yet they often do not receive their dues on time.

At the same time, there is a unique joy in the process. It fosters a close-knit community where people find contentment without seeking external validation. They are willing to take risks and learn through experience.

Even in moments of failure, there is strong support within the fraternity, with people encouraging each other to move forward. That is what makes theatre a space of constant learning and new beginnings.

However, theatre and theatre actors deserve far greater respect and awareness. It is a beautiful medium to work in, and I am glad to have been part of it, though I wish I had started earlier.

I am grateful to Vaishali ji, Pratima ji, Ayub ji and my co-actors Ojas Rawal and Asif Patel. They bring not just talent, but also a sense of positivity and energy to the work.

Q: What is resonating with audiences across India and overseas, and how has Gujarati theatre connected globally?

I do not think audiences can be defined by genre, whether in India or abroad. Creativity and entertainment are universally appreciated.

While we have created borders, boundaries and regulations, emotional connection transcends them. People simply want to feel good, and even a moment of happiness can create a lasting memory.

Through my work, I am able to contribute to that, and I feel grateful to be part of this industry.

It is a beautiful field that helps me understand people’s emotions and personalities more deeply. Everyone is dealing with their own struggles, and it is not always easy to take the time to understand others.

It is easier to judge or assume, but working in this field has given me a different perspective. Audiences, both in India and overseas, have appreciated my performances.

I continue to learn from them. The way they express their affection is a strong response. The fact that they give three hours of their time to watch my show is significant. When I cry, they cry. When I am happy, they share that happiness. When I dance, they enjoy it.

I just want to keep doing my best and give them my best.

Q: Did global tensions or logistical challenges affect your decision to go ahead with the US tour?

In the current situation, I travelled during a particularly tense period and faced several challenges. However, when you make a firm decision for yourself, you find a way forward.

Staying within your comfort zone limits your potential. A matchstick inside a box does not reveal its power, but the moment it is struck, its strength becomes visible. It is the same when you step out and take risks.

That is why it is important to move beyond comfort zones. Technology can support us, but it does not define our lives. People need to understand that AI is a tool, not life itself.

Also Watch:

Q: What are your key goals for 2026 and beyond, both in theatre and on screen?

At the moment, I am focused on my new brand, Rashmi Desai ka Raga Desai. I want to be completely honest about it, as it is very close to my heart. It is not just work, but a dream that I am building with dedication.

I am currently handling professional commitments while also building a team and a strong foundation for the brand. It is a meaningful journey, one that I believe will unfold beautifully.

Audiences have seen me as Tapasya, Shorvori and Rashmi, but through this brand and my show, Rashmi ke Dil Se Dil Tak, they will experience my thoughts, emotions and creative vision.

This remains my primary focus right now. I do have other plans, but I prefer not to speak about them until they materialise.

At the same time, I am looking forward to the upcoming releases. As an actor, my priority is to find strong scripts and work with good directors. The right combination will ultimately define a dream project for me.

Q: Looking back at your career, which phase shaped you the most as an actor? What message would you like to give people today?

The way we see the world is constantly changing. At present, there is a sense of fear due to the prevailing atmosphere and global uncertainties.

At the same time, people remain aware of their responsibilities and continue to focus on their work and well-being. My only message is that we must learn to enjoy life.

Value your own company and your personal space. I hope people find happiness and remember that difficult times will pass.