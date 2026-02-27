'Audiences Don’t Just Want To See Punches...': Ali Abbas Zafar Reveals Why He Decided To Cast Saiyaara Actor Ahaan Pandey In YRF's Next Action Film

Ali Abbas Zafar / Ahaan Pandey | Instagram

Ahaan Pandey made his acting debut with Saiyaara last year. His performance in the film was loved by one and all, and the Mohit Suri directorial became a blockbuster at the box office. Everyone was keen to know which will be his next film, and a couple days ago, Ali Abbas Zafar announced his movie with Ahaan, which will be produced by Yash Raj Films.

While talking about casting Ahaan in the action film, Ali said, “A true romantic hero is not defined by softness, he is defined by emotional intensity, and this translates beautifully into action. Romance gives a hero grace. Action gives him fire. When grace and fire meet, it is a potent combination for audiences to see an entirely new side to Ahaan that they haven’t seen. Ahaan has vulnerability in his eyes, and that’s what makes an action-romance powerful.”

The Sultan director further said, “Audiences don’t just want to see punches thrown on screen; they want to see and feel the purpose behind the punch. If the hero is fighting for what he believes in, what he loves and wants to protect, the action has far greater emotional stakes. People connect to it on a deeper emotional level.”

Further talking about Ahaan, Ali said that the young actor has connected with the audience because he is not trying to impress them, and he is just present in the moment. The filmmaker feels that the Saiyaara actor has the potential to become one of those romantic heroes who make the audience feel something even after the film is over.

Sharvari Opposite Ahaan Pandey

Sharvari will be seen opposite Ahaan in the film. The shooting of untitled movie will start rolling on March 30, 2026, in Mumbai, and later around 60 days of the film's schedule will take place in the UK. The release date of Ahaan-Sharvari's movie is not yet announced.