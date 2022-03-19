'Audience can expect a blockbuster from me': 'Bigg Boss 13' fame Mahira Sharma on making her film debut with 'LehmberGinni'

'Bigg Boss 13' fame Mahira Sharma is all set to make her debut on the big screen with the Punjabi film 'LehmberGinni'. Earlier this month, the model-turned-actress made the announcement on social media along with a series of photos from the set of the film.

The Free Press Journal caught up with Mahira for an exclusive brief.

She is elated about her big-screen debut. “I feel very positive and excited about my debut film because I have always wanted to do films. I am very happy that I got to do my debut with a Punjabi film. I’m playing the role of Ginni along with my co-star, who will be playing the role of Lehmber. It is a rom-com Punjabi film, and my role is quite interesting, something that I have not done before. The audience can expect a blockbuster from me. I have chosen LehmberGinni after getting so many offers because, in this project, I could see myself delivering my best for the audience,” she shares.

Mahira explains why she chose to make her debut with a regional film. “I am very happy and satisfied that I’m making my big-screen debut with LehmberGinni. I always wanted to do a Punjabi film, and in the future, I even want to do films in Tollywood. I am happy that I have got an opportunity to star in a good film. I always set goals about what I want to do and keep ticking them off, and a Punjabi film has been on the checklist for a very long time,” she says.

Mahira is currently in London for the shoot of the first leg of the film. “London is great. I have always been coming to London on and off. I love the place, especially in winter. London is the best place to be, and the people here are very nice, which makes the shooting experience even great,” she gushes.

On a parting note, Mahira reveals that she will never completely quit TV and will always remain open to acting in all mediums.

“I started my acting journey with television, and for me, it is always only about acting. As long as the story is good and I have scope for performance, I’ll do the part, be it for TV, web series, or films. There are more surprises for my fans, but as of now, I am focusing on what I have in my hands and giving it my 100 per cent,” she concludes.

Published on: Saturday, March 19, 2022, 07:20 AM IST