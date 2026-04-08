Aubrey Plaza Pregnant: Actress Expecting First Child With Chris Abbott A Year After Husband Jeff Baena's Death

Actress and comedian Aubrey Plaza is preparing for a joyful new phase in her life. More than a year after the death of her husband, filmmaker Jeff Baena, the actress is expecting her first child with actor Chris Abbott. The baby is reportedly due later this fall, according to People magazine.

Sources close to the couple revealed that the pregnancy came as a "beautiful surprise" after a difficult year for Plaza. The source added that the pair feel "very blessed" as they prepare to welcome their first child together. Plaza’s representative has also confirmed the news to the publication.

Plaza, 41, and Abbott, 40, share a long-standing professional connection. The two previously worked together in the 2020 psychological drama Black Bear and also appeared on stage in the Off-Broadway revival of Danny and the Deep Blue Sea. Although the actors had never publicly confirmed their relationship, they have collaborated multiple times over the years.

Abbott is currently performing on Broadway in the stage production of Death of a Salesman, sharing the stage with acclaimed actors Nathan Lane and Laurie Metcalf.

Speculation about Plaza’s pregnancy began recently when she attended Paris Fashion Week last month. According to reports, the actress opted for loose silhouettes during her appearances at major shows. She was spotted wearing an oversized leather jacket at the Loewe presentation and a relaxed orange outfit at the Lacoste show, which appeared to conceal her growing baby bump.

The pregnancy marks a hopeful turning point for Plaza after a challenging year marked by personal loss. With a baby on the way, the actor is now stepping into a new chapter, surrounded by love and anticipation.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress was last seen in the 2025 film Honey Don't! and in the show Sesame Street. She will next be seen in projects like Emily the Criminal, Kevin, The Ark and the Aardvark, Animal Friends and The Accompanist.