Atrangi Re actress Dimple Hayathi booked for damaging police officer's car in Hyderabad; visuals surface

Actress Dimple Hayathi, who has worked in Tamil and Telugu films, was reportedly booked by Hyderabad police on Tuesday for allegedly damaging the car of a top police officer.

Dimple and her friends allegedly drove their car into the official vehicle of Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Rahul Hegde on May 22. The vehicle was parked outside the officer's residence when it was dashed by a person residing in the complex.

It was only after verifying the CCTV footage that the cop found out that Dimple was responsible for the act.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Hyderabad police registered a criminal case against the actress. However, Dimple alleged that the officer was 'misusing' his power. On Tuesday morning, Dimple shared a cryptic tweet.

"Misuse of power doesn’t hide mistakes .. 😂 . #satyamevajayathe," she tweeted.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The officer and the actress and her friend David live in the same building in Journalists Colony in Jubilee Hills.

According to a report in IANS, the DCP's driver lodged a complaint with the Jubilee Hills Station against the actress and her friend for damaging the vehicle. The complainant alleged that the duo intentionally damaged the car.

Both Dimple and her friend were summoned to the police station and were issued a notice under section 41 A of Criminal Procedure Code.

Dimple Hayathi made her film debut with 'Gulf' in 2019 and has acted in movies like 'Khiladi' and 'Ramabanam'. She also worked in the 2021 Hindi film 'Atrangi Re' and acted in a couple of Tamil movies.