Asur 2 Fame Pawan Chopra On Life In Showbiz: The Only Challenge Is The Gap When You Are Not Working

Pawan Chopra | Pic: Instagram/thepawanchopra

The time between projects can be one which is rife with uncertainty says actor Pawan Chopra, who has been seen in OTT projects such as the Taj franchise and Asur 2. However, over the years, he has learnt to use this time well.

“The only challenge is the gap when you are not working but I have understood this is the time of preparation. So, I read a lot, watch plays, and then work on my body. It's like servicing yourself and preparing for your next flight,” he says.

Talking about the kind of work he is on the lookout for, Pawan shares, “I have a deep desire to collaborate with directors from the Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam film industries. There are incredibly talented directors in these industries, and I was truly captivated by my experience working with Hanu (Raghavapudi) sir on Sita Ramam (2022). I am eagerly looking forward to working with Karthik Gattamneni on the upcoming Telugu-Hindi movie Mirai.”

He adds, “As artistes, we have our own list of esteemed directors we aspire to work with, including Hansal Mehta, Sriram Raghavan, Tigmanshu Dhullia, and Anurag Kashyap. When selecting roles, I thoroughly examine the script, considering the character’s trajectory. I determine whether the character merely serves the story or has a distinct journey of their own. Avoiding typecasting is essential to me, so I actively seek roles that I haven't portrayed before, placing significant importance on the director’s vision.”

Ask him what he would like to advise the budding actors, and he says, “My advice will be there are no shortcuts and it takes your whole life to become an actor, it looks easy but it is the most difficult thing to keep on working on yourself, and on your craft soon it will happen. I started as a scared, nervous actor but I stood there. Industry always keeps on looking for fresh faces and talent.”

He adds, “I dedicated myself wholeheartedly to every role I received, constantly rehearsing my lines even before being called for my shot. Early on, I realised the importance of always being prepared, as you never know when your moment to shine will arrive. I strive to consider a broader audience, aiming to touch their hearts with my performances. It brings me joy to know that I have made a positive impact on people's lives. Thankfully, my consistent hard work and sincerity have led to a continuous flow of projects, as directors are the first to recognise and appreciate these qualities.”

Talking about integral projects, he says, “Crime Patrol gave me a platform to perform so many varied characters and all had to be played in a real zone. It helped me in preparing for films. Dil Dhadakne Do (2015) was my first full length movie. Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety (2018) was also incredible to work in. Saand Ki Aankh (2019) was a challenging role to play, and I loved it. Then, for Shershaah (2021), I got so much love,” he concludes.