'Asthmatic' Priyanka Chopra enjoys a smoke on yacht with her family

Miami: Actress Priyanka Chopra, who had earlier opened up about suffering from asthma, was seen enjoying a smoke on a yacht with her family.

In a photograph doing the rounds on social media, Priyanka is seen smoking a cigarette, while her mother Madhu Chopra and her pop-singer husband Nick Jonas are seen enjoying a cigar on a yacht ride.

Social media users took no time to troll Priyanka, who last year had shared an ad campaign where she was seen talking about how asthma did not stop her from achieving the highs in her career.

The actress, who had supported an anti-pollution campaign during Diwali, was also called out for enjoying fireworks during her wedding in December last year.

One user tweeted: "So sweet - Priyanka Chopra trying to cure the asthma she developed on Diwali."