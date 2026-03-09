Aspirants Season 3 OTT Release Date Announced: When & Where To Watch Hit UPSC Drama Series

Aspirants Season 3 OTT Release Date |

The makers of the popular UPSC drama series Aspirants have officially announced the release date for Season 3, much to the excitement of fans. Known for its realistic depiction of the journey of UPSC aspirants, the show has garnered a massive following for highlighting the struggles, sacrifices, and triumphs of candidates preparing for India’s toughest civil services examination. Keep on reading to know details about Aspirants Season 3.

Aspirants Season 3: When and where to watch?

Aspirants Season 3 is set to be released on Amazon Prime Video, starting from March 13, 2026. The series explores themes of ambition, pressure, and friendship in Delhi, while weighing emotional struggles, difficult choices, resilience, and dreams. The first two seasons of the series have already won hearts. The third season is returning with high anticipation.

Aspirants Season 3 plot

Aspirants is one of India's most loved youth dramas that focuses on the journey of young aspirants preparing for the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exams. The trailer shows that an investigation is launched against DM Abhilash after accusations by ALC Sandeep Ohlan, straining his personal connections with Deepa, Guri, Dhairya, SK, and Sandeep while hindering his career objectives against a new competitor. Previously, upon qualifying for the IRS, a young Abhilash decides to attempt the IAS once more from Mukherjee Nagar, developing new friendships and encounters with rivals.

Cast and characters

The series features Naveen Kasturia, Tengam Celine, Abhilash Thapliyal, Sunny Hinduja, Namita Dubey, and Shivankit Singh Parihar, among others. Actor Jatin Gosawi also joins the cast as a new addition, which could introduce fresh dynamics to the storyline. It is directed by Deepesh Sumitra Jagdish.

