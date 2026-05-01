'Asli Maa Baap Ki Kami…': Samarth Jurel's Heartfelt Post For Ankita Lokhande & Vicky Jain Goes Viral; RJ Mahvash Reacts 'Kitni Cute Photo'

Samarth Jurel's Heartfelt Post For Ankita Lokhande & Vicky Jain Goes Viral |

Laughter Chefs star Samarth Jurel shared a heartfelt note for Ankita Lokhande and her husband Vicky Jain, expressing his gratitude and affection for the couple. Posting a picture, reportedly from his birthday celebration, Samarth reflected on how much Ankita and Vicky mean to him. Reacting to the post, Raj Mahvash also chimed in, calling the photo "kitni cute."

Samarth uploaded a photo of himself posing with Ankita and Vicky, seemingly from a black-themed party. He wrote, "Ye dono mere (a read heart emoji), meri bure ache har waqt me mera sath dene wale." He then went on to thank Ankita and Vicky for making him feel the presence of his real parents.

Samarth added, "Asli ma bap ki kami mehsoos na hone de or mere dil ki baat bina kahe samjh jate hai." Reacting to the post, RJ Mahvash commented, "kitni cute photo hai ye." Others in the comment section also praised the trio’s bond, while many wished Samarth a belated happy birthday.

Samarth Jurel celebrated his birthday on April 30, 2026, with a grand and star-studded bash attended by several television and social media personalities. Born in 2001, Samarth turned 25 years in 2026. The celebration saw the presence of Munawar Faruqui, Elvish Yadav, Aly Goni, Bharti Singh, and Jannat Zubair, among others, making it a lively industry gathering.

Laughter Chefs features Samarth Jurel as one of its most entertaining contestants, known for bringing humour, spontaneity, and high energy to the cooking-comedy format. His easy-going nature and playful chemistry with fellow participants make him a standout during fun tasks and banter-filled moments. Beyond this show, Samarth has also appeared in reality and television projects such as Bigg Boss 17, where he gained further popularity, along with other entertainment appearances that have strengthened his presence in the reality TV space.