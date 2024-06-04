Asim Riaz Back In Khatron Ke Khiladi 14: Reports

Asim Riaz's stint in Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 has emerged as one of the most spoken about topics off late. The popular rapper who was reportedly shown the exit door following a fallout with host Rohit Shetty is now back in the show again.

According to a report in India Forums, Asim, who was shown the exit door is now back in the show. However, what exactly led to his return is yet to be confirmed. Asim was also seen striking a pose with Aditi Sharma, Kedar Aashish and Krishna Shroff in a few pictures. These pictures were shared by Aditi on her Instagram feed.

For the unversed, the news of Asim Riaz being shown the exit door surfaced on the internet yesterday. And what led to his ouster was a heated fallout with host Rohit Shetty. Prior to this fallout, Asim also got into a heated exchange of words with Shalin Bhanot and Abhishek Kumar. Apparenly, Asim also went ahead to state that if the makers of the show want to retain him in the show, they will have to evict Shalin and Abhishek.

A report also stated that Asim went ahead to claim he buys a new car every three months unlike Abhishek and Shalin.

Well, no official confirmation has been done by both Asim and the channel on the above mentioned reports yet.