Ashwini Kalsekar feels THIS Bollywood star is the best onscreen cop!

Ashwini Kalsekar has acted in films and TV shows. She is best known for collaborating with directors Rohit Shetty and Sriram Raghavan. The actress will soon be seen alongside Ajay Devgn in the highly anticipated web series Rudra The Edge of Darkness. Directed by Rajesh Mapuskar, it will begin streaming from March 4 on Disney+ Hotstar.

When asked about her role in Rudra The Edge of Darkness, Ashwini says, “I play the Joint Commissioner Deepali Handa, who is the head of this unit. We don’t wear uniforms. She is strong, upfront and is the backbone of her unit. She supports all her subordinates. She comforts them emotionally also. If their morale is down, she uplifts them. At the same time, she is a go-getter.”

Advertisement

Loading View on Instagram

Her co-star Ajay has played numerous roles of a cop in films, and she feels he is one of the best actors to pull off such roles. “Ajay is such a fabulous actor and carries his responsibilities while doing that role. It’s ideal... Indeed police wala ho toh aisa hona chahiye," she gushes.

Loading View on Instagram

Advertisement

Ashwini has been a part of most films of Rohit and Sriram. Point that out to her, and she laughs aloud and adds, “In fact, I am going to complain to them to indeed cast me in all their films! I’m not a part of all their films. It would be really great if they could think of me being part of their different projects. They are two from different schools. As an actor, you have to make certain changes to match their thought process. I need to work accordingly on the nuances of my acting capabilities.”

However, she feels her best with the two filmmakers is yet to come. “I am eagerly waiting for that one opportunity to come my way. Whatever I get and will get, I am happy to be part of their projects. It can be a passing shot, big or small role, and I will agree to do it happily,” she shares.

Advertisement

Loading View on Instagram

Ashwini reveals that her past work experience ensured she never faced any jitters once the camera started rolling. “I was never jittery because I am a classical dancer. I have performed with Hema Maliniji on stage and also been a cabin crew. There was no fear. But the biggest plus point that I have is that I tend to forget who is there opposite me. When you are dancing, you don’t have any fear,” she explains.

On a parting note, we ask her to give some tips to those who aspire to make it big in the world of glitz and glamour. “I would say come with passion and not dreams. Try to be an actor first rather than a star. Dreams can be fulfilled only if you are passionate about them. It’s important to follow your passion and don’t let it die. The day you feel so you are finished,” she concludes.

ALSO READ Bollywood star Ajay Devgn spills the beans on his digital acting debut Rudra The Edge of Darkness

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, February 21, 2022, 02:00 AM IST