Ashish Dixit says, 'Daily soaps attract audiences as they portray the story of everyone’s homes'

Ashish Dixit | Pic: Instagram/ashishdixitofficial

Ashish Dixit is a popular TV star and is currently seen as Nandan Jha in Palko Ki Chhavn Main Season 2. The show premiered on Dangal TV October 3 and is telecast from Monday to Saturday, at 7:30 pm. The Free Press Journal caught up with him for an exclusive chat.

“Daily soaps attract audiences as they portray the story of everyone’s homes and the audiences relate to it. Also, the audiences follow the trend of the costumes that the characters wear and they are very much attracted to the story line,” he says.

Talking about the show, he hopes that people love this season as well. “My expectation and hope is that this season should be more hit than the season one and definitely all of us are working hard for this,” he shares.

When asked about his role, he reveals, “My character’s name is Nandan Jha. He is notorious, a bit irresponsible but for his mom, dad and his big brother, whom he calls Big B. He plays a bit of mischief with his twin sister Nandini. He is understanding but does all this since he enjoys doing it.”

Ask him if he relates to his character, and he says, “Yes, I relate to this character. If Nandan likes something then he makes sure to get it.”

Talking about his experience of being part of the show and working with Dangal TV, Ashish gushes, “It’s amazing and lovely to be part of Dangal TV’s family. We are all like a family. All the actors are really amazing and within a few days of shooting we all got very attached to each other.”

In fact, the show’s shoot has been very interesting as well. Sharing one such incident, the actor concludes, “When we were shooting in Ujjain, there was this one scene where Suman (played by Trupti Mishra) has caught a person riding the bike, who has hit an elderly woman. A protest happens then that the old woman should get justice. The older woman in this scene wasn’t an actor, it was her wish that she wanted to act. She was the local there and got a part to play. When she met me, she hugged me and thanked me and it was very heart touching.”