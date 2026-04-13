Asha Bhosle Funeral: Ranveer Singh Hugs Late Singer's Granddaughter Zanai Bhosle As Dhurandhar 2 Actor Pays Tribute- VIDEO

Asha Bhosle Funeral: Ranveer Singh Hugs Late Singer's Granddaughter Zanai Bhosle |

Ranveer Singh arrived to pay his final respects to Asha Bhosle as India bid an emotional farewell to the legendary singer. One of the most iconic and versatile voices of Indian music, Asha Bhosle passed away at the age of 92 on April 12, 2026. Her mortal remains were kept for Antim Darshan from 10 am to 2 pm at Casa Grand Tower A, with the funeral taking place from 4 pm onwards on Monday, April 13, 2026. The Dhurandhar 2 actor was seen supporting Zanai Bhosle during the funeral.

Asha Bhosle Funeral: Ranveer Singh Hugs Zanai Bhosle

Ranveer Singh paid his last respects to Asha Bhosle and later visited the late singer’s granddaughter, Zanai Bhosle, at her Mumbai residence. Upon reaching Zanai, he gently patted her to get her attention. As she turned around to greet him, the moment turned emotional. Zanai broke down after seeing Ranveer at the funeral. The actor consoled her and shared a heartfelt hug, offering his condolences.