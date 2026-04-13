Asha Bhosle Death: PEMRA Issues Notice To Pakistani News Channel Over Coverage Of Veteran Singer

Asha Bhosle Death Coverage In Pakistan | Instagram

Veteran singer Asha Bhosle passed away on Sunday at the age of 92. The singer's demise has shocked one and all, and not just in India, but fans across the globe are mourning her death. However, Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) has issued a notice to the Pakistani news channel, Geo News, over coverage of her death.

Managing Director of the news channel, Azhar Abbas, took to X (Twitter) to inform everyone about it. He tweeted, "PEMRA has issued a show-cause notice to Geo News for airing content related to the legendary subcontinent singer Asha Bhosle. It has always been customary to revisit and celebrate the work of iconic artists when reporting on them. In fact, for an artist of Asha Bhosle’s stature, we should have shared even more of her timeless and memorable songs than we did. Yet, Pakistan’s electronic media regulator, Pemra, has chosen to restrict this."

PEMRA has issued a show-cause notice to Geo News for airing content related to the legendary subcontinent singer Asha Bhosle.

It has always been customary to revisit and celebrate the work of iconic artists when reporting on them. In fact, for an artist of Asha Bhosle’s stature,… pic.twitter.com/AuhFPyGZCL — Azhar Abbas (@AzharAbbas3) April 13, 2026

In his tweet, he further wrote that art is a shared heritage of humanity and it should not be confined by borders. Abbas wrote that Bhosle admired Pakistani singer Noor Jahan and fondly called her 'elder sister'. He also recollected that Bhosle had teamed up with Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan as well.

"In times of war and conflict, art and artists should not become casualties. Intellectuals, musicians, and creators are often the very voices that stand against hatred and division, and the ones who bring people closer together," Abbas concluded.

Pakistani journalist Rauf Klasra reacted to Abbas' tweet and questioned how PEMRA could issue a notice for showcasing content about the veteran singer. He wrote, "She has entertained many generations of sub continent with her melodious voice. She deserves respect (sic)." Check out the tweet below...

Thats a shame indeed. How could #Pemra issue notice for airing content related to legendary singer #Ashabhosle on her sad demise ?

She has entertained many generations of sub continent with her melodious voice. She deserves respect.

Pls dont take us back to draconian years of… https://t.co/0aQOMLelai — Rauf Klasra (@KlasraRauf) April 13, 2026

Many netizens have reacted strongly to it, and they are upset with what the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority has done.