Asha Bhosle Death: 'Body Has Left Us, Her Soul Shall Remain Forever...', Amitabh Bachchan Mourns Demise Of Veteran Singer

Amitabh Bachchan Mourns Demise Of Asha Bhosle | Instagram

Veteran singer Asha Bhosle passed away on Sunday, at the age of 92. Many Indian celebrities took to social media to mourn her demise. Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, on Monday, wrote a long post about Bhosle and mourned her death. He wrote, {"Sorrow and grief .. An entire era .. an incredible .. a phenominal, astounding, prodigious , presence … lost yesterday .. the iconic, legendary Asha Bhosle ji , has left us .. In immense grief (sic)."

He further wrote, "Her versatility in giving life to every song she gave voice to .. gone to the heavens .. and has left us an entire encyclopedia of eternal music .. The body has left us .. but her soul shall remain forever with us .. Her voice - the soul, shall ever be immortalised .. In immense grief (sic)."

Asha had sung many songs for Amitabh Bachchan movies. The cionic track Yeh Mera Dil from Don was sung by Bhosle, and she also sang the song Do Lafzon Ki Hai Dil Ki Kahani in the film The Great Gambler.

Asha Bhosle Death Reason

Bhosle was admitted to the hospital on Saturday evening due to extreme exhaustion and a chest infection. Reportedly, she passed away due to multi-organ failure following a cardiac arrest.

Asha Bhosle Funeral

Asha Bhosle's funeral will take place at Shivaji Park crematorium in Dadar, around 4 pm. Many celebrities have reached her house to pay their last respects to the veteran singer.

Celebrities Mourn Demise of Asha Bhosle's Death

Many celebrities like Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and others took to social media to mourn the demise of Bhosle.

SRK tweeted, "It’s truly sad to learn about Asha Tai’s passing… her voice has been one of the pillars of Indian cinema and will continue to resonate world over for centuries to come. A talent that will outlive many, she always showered me with blessings and love and i will miss her. Rest in Peace Asha Tai… love you (sic)."

It’s truly sad to learn about Asha Tai’s passing… her voice has been one of the pillars of Indian cinema and will continue to resonate world over for centuries to come. A talent that will outlive many, she always showered me with blessings and love and i will miss her. Rest in… pic.twitter.com/ISuOwuAzDj — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 12, 2026

Salman posted on X, "A huge loss for Indian music…. Heartbroken to hear about Asha ji. An irreplaceable voice, Your songs will continue to inspire generations (sic)."

A huge loss for Indian music….

Heartbroken to hear about Asha ji. An irreplaceable voice, Your songs will continue to inspire generations. pic.twitter.com/Wzu1UOyzOV — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) April 12, 2026

With Bhosle's demise, it is the end of an era in the Indian music industry.