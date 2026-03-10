Arun Tupe Last Post: 26-Year-Old Marathi Influencer Interacted With Fans Shortly Before His Death- Watch VIDEO

Arun Tupe Last Post |

Marathi influencer Arun Tupe, 26, passed away on Tuesday, March 10, 2026. He was reportedly found dead at his home in Balaji Nagar, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, Mumbai. He was immediately rushed to the hospital, but doctors declared him dead on arrival. The news of his death sent shockwaves across the internet, and his last post quickly went viral. Let’s take a look at what it was:

Arun's last Instagram post was a reel where he humorously highlighted how reel cinematographers pitch themselves these days for shooting videos for weddings and other events. He captioned the post, "Reel Cinematographer Now Days," and referred to them as "Reel Shooter" in the video. The clip had been uploaded just a day before his death, and he had even replied to fans’ comments 20-21 hours ago with laughing emoji's in the reply. Therefore, his sudden passing left followers in disbelief.

Following the news, Arun’s last post has been flooded with "RIP" messages. A fellow influencer commented, "rest in peace bhava." Others shared heartfelt condolences in the comment section, expressing their grief and hoping Arun rests in peace.

Arun Tupe Death Reason

According to India TV News, Arun Tupe suffered a heart attack. He was found unconscious at his home and was immediately rushed to the hospital by his relatives. However, the popular content creator was declared dead on arrival. His body was subsequently sent to a government hospital in Ghati for a post-mortem. The exact reason of death is yet to be reported. Reports from Times Now also mentioned that Arun had a history of epilepsy.

Who Was Arun Tupe?

Arun Tupe was a popular Marathi social media influencer and Instagram reel star from Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, known for his humorous and socially relevant short videos that often drew millions of views. He ran his Instagram account under the name kon_aruntupe and had amassed over 185K followers with comedy sketches that touched on everyday life and social issues. Arun was active in the online content world for several years, entertaining fans with his witty commentary and engaging personality.