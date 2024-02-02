Arti Singh To Marry Boyfriend Dipak Chauhan Soon In Mumbai; Check Guest List, Wedding Venue & Other Details

Popular television actress and Bigg Boss 13 contestant Arti Singh is all set to tie the knot with her boyfriend Dipak Chauhan in April or May 2024. The 38-year-old actress has reportedly been dating Dipak for more than a year now.

Arti is currently busy hunting for venues for her wedding festivities in Mumbai, according to a report in Hindustan Times. She is looking for a wedding venue close to her home in the city and doesn't want a destination wedding.

The actress will have all the functions, including a bachelorette party ahead of the wedding in the presence of friends and family members. The report further stated that the pre-wedding festivities like haldi, mehndi and pheras will take place at one venue in Mumbai.

Reportedly, the wedding guest list will include her uncle, actor Govinda, Salman Khan, Siddharth Shukla’s family, Shehnaaz Gill, and several others from the TV and film industry.

Dipak is a businessman and he has over 16.9K followers on Instagram. His account his private. Arti has always remained tight-lipped about her personal life. She is yet to react to reports of her wedding.

Arti is known for acting in TV shows like Maayka, Grihasti, Uttaran, Udaan, Parichay, Sasural Simar Ka, Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev and Waaris. In 2019, the sister of Krushna Abhishek participated in Bigg Boss 13 as a contestant and emerged as fourth runner-up. In this reality show, which was hosted by Salman Khan, Arti had revealed that she suffered depression due to lack of work for nearly two years.

The actress is currently seen playing a negative role in the TV show Ummeed Ki Roshni Shravani.