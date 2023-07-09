Arshad Warsi On Being Replaced From A Recent Film Without His Knowledge: 'I Don't Like Negativity'

Bollywood actor Arshad Warsi, who was last seen in the web series Asur 2, has revealed that he was replaced from a recent film without his knowledge. In one of his interviews, the actor said that he has accepted and he always looks at that 'brighter side' of things.

Without mentioning the name of the film or anyone associated with the project, Arshad said that before he was replaced, he was told that he wouldn’t be happy in that unit.

Arshad Warsi opens up about being replaced from a recent film

He said, "I need to be happy where I am working, there should be a good vibe where you’re working. There should be people laughing, people not abusing anybody or hating anybody. I don’t like negativity. This place, I was told that there is a lot of hierarchy, ‘I am big, you’re small’ sort of thing go on, so when I took it I kept feeling ‘galti kar di yeh picture ke li (I did a mistake taking this up)’."

The Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. actor added, "I was replaced without my knowledge. A part of me said that this is what God wanted, ‘thank you, you just saved me’. I was saved from something worse that was going to happen, maybe I would end up having a fight with the makers."

Arshad, who started his career in the entertainment industry as a choreographer, made his acting debut in 1996 with the film Tere Mere Sapne. However, it was his role as Circuit in Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. that brought him widespread recognition and success.

Over the years, he has been a part of successful films like Golmaal, Ishqiya, Jolly LLB, Dhamaal and many others.

On the work front, he will reunite with Sanjay Dutt for the film Jail. The poster of the film has been shared by the makers which shows Sanjay and Arshad standing behind bars.