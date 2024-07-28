Bigg Boss OTT 3: Armaan Malik's Wife Kritika Compared To 'Daayan' By Reporters; Watch VIDEO

PM

Bigg Boss OTT 3 is now one step closer to revealing the winner of Anil Kapoor's show. Ahead of the grand finale, housemates and media reporters entered the house for a press conference. The makers have treated fans with various video clips about the same. In one of the promo videos we can witness journalists have questioned Armaan Malik and Kritika Malik about their personal lives.

In the clip, media reporters accused Armaan Malik and Kritika Malik of cheating Payal Malik. The journalist stated, “Cheating is a choice, aur choice hoti toh chod deta na." To which Amraan responded, “Kuch rishton ka naam nahi hota."

In addition to which Payal can be seen stating a journalist, “Mai maanti hu mujhe pyaar hua, har kisiko pyaar hota hai. (I agree I fell in love, but everybody falls in love)." To which the journalist can be seen saying, “Kritika, Daayan bhi saath ghar chodkar vaar karti hai. (Kritika, even the worst person doesn't eye their close ones' happiness)." Take a look at the video here:

The media reporters had questions for Armaan and Kritika since they came up with the concept of polygamy in the house. Others Ranvir Shorey, Naezy, Sana Makbul, Sai Ketan Rao and Lovekesh Kataria were also part of the press conference.

The makers shared the video of media reporters questioned Armaan and Kritika on Jio Cinema YouTube channel. The post captioned as, "Armaan aur Kritika ko pooche gaye unke rishte par sawaal! Kaise saamna karenge woh press ka?."

The grand finale episode of Bigg Boss OTT 3 will reportedly be streaming on August 2, 2024, on JioCinema. Vishal Pandey and Shivani Kumari were kicked out of the home before the finale of the most recent episode of Weekend Ka Vaar. One more madhouse elimination is anticipated during the final week.